'Motivated' Sanders extends his Rugby Park stint

Jack Sanders is eying a "more integral role" with Kilmarnock next season after signing a new one-year deal.

The 24-year-old defender, who arrived from Wigan Athletic in summer 2021, spent a chunk of last term on loan at Cove Rangers before being recalled in January and going on to play five games for Killie.

“I’ve had really positive discussions with the manager over the summer, so I’m delighted to extend my stay at Kilmarnock," the Englishman said.

“Last season was a real learning curve for me and I’m pleased that I managed to contribute in the last few games. I’m motivated to play a more integral role for the team next season, which I’m confident will be a successful one for the club.

"The fans have always been brilliant with me and I hope they will see me playing my best football in the blue and white stripes next term."