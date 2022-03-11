It's been acknowledged the government "has no interest in destroying Chelsea", according to the Telegraph's chief football writer Sam Wallace, who says there may be some give in the sanctions as a result.

"The sanctions announced were jaw-dropping in some instances," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But clearly there may be some give here as the government wants it to be sold intact to a good new owner.

"That might result in a new licence that relaxes some of the measures so that, when it is sold, it has not been completely torched."

Wallace also highlighted the conundrum Chelsea face when seeking to become self-sustaining as an elite club on a global level.

"Evidently, the biggest problem is the stadium, which is not even in the top 50 in Europe," he added. "It has a capacity of 41,800, with minimal hospitality and all the things that generate revenue these days.

"It's the great intractable problem at the heart of Chelsea - and one that back in 2017, Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board reckoned would cost £2bn."

