Pep Guardiola says the Champions League debut of Conrad Egan-Riley offers a clear example for youngsters to progress to the first team at Manchester City.

Egan-Riley impressed at right-back against Sporting and Guardiola says he deserved his chance in the starting line-up.

"His was an exceptional situation as we had a lot of problems in the back four," Guardiola said. "But he took his opportunity.

"He doesn't make mistakes because he sees situations before they happen. With the ball, he is always correct.

"We gave him the opportunity because he has earned it."

Guardiola insisted other academy prospects will follow Egan-Riley into the first-team picture.

"Others are coming. They need to work hard and take nothing for granted," he said.

"If they want to do something, then prove it and deserve it."