Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was able to take positives from the game: "Credit to Real Madrid", he said at his media conference. "They're a fantastic football team. They've got quality all through the side and when they get the ball moving, they're hard to stop.

"We came here and created opportunities that I think other clubs would struggle to do. There's something in that for us, but ultimately we fell short.

"We will need to understand the areas that we have fallen short in, and some of it's just experience. This is all new - our ambition should be to be at Champions League level every year and if we do that and show the same sort of intent then we'll start to make more of an impact."