W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Saturday's game at Molineux.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

W﻿olves fans:

J﻿osh: It was an OK performance but we need to take our chances in front of goal. Our penalty was fortunate and without that we wouldn’t have won.

D﻿arron: A massive, massive three points. A confidence booster for the team and fans. We only had two shots on target, but it proves trying to play pretty football all the time doesn't always work. You have to dig deep and grind out a result like that against teams in and around us, which happened this afternoon. Next up Palace, then Leicester.

N﻿athan: A win's a win! Not a great performance but points are what we need and points are what we got! A clean sheet, too, is always nice!

N﻿ottingham Forest fans:

J﻿amie: Another frustrating one. Every week one player steps up but then three step back, making it hard for Steve Cooper to select his best XI. If Wolves could actually finish, it would have been a lot uglier, but as it is, we continue to give away bad fouls and make defensive errors across the whole team, and get punished.

Rik: I love Cooper but his team selections are woeful. Steve Cook, Jesse Lingard and Brennan Johnson all need dropping. Sam Surridge deserves his chance now and Orel Mangala and Lewis O'Brien need to be in there.

A﻿dam: Forest have a good team, great manager and amazing fan base. However, their lack of points has nothing to do with the number of players that they have brought in, but it is their own professional attitude. Forest have players that can score, control and defend but allow their heads to drop too quickly.