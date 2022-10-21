M﻿oyes said Lucas Paqueta's injury is not "as serious as first feared" but "not one that is normal for football players, so we need to treat it accordingly". He added that Maxwel Cornet is now "back on the grass".

On Steven Gerrard's sacking by Aston Villa, he said: “You want to get young, new managers in the league. Steven will be fine, I've got no doubt he will go on to be a success elsewhere. Sometimes, it might not be the right time or things don't quite work out."

Asked about potential squad rotation, he replied: "I think we've got seven games to go between now and the World Cup break. We need to think about how we use the players well enough and who is ready for the job."

He added: "You want to always play your best team but you sometimes need to change things to keep them fresher."

Asked about the competitiveness in the Premier League, Moyes said: "I'm not surprised. I think there is very little between the teams. The tightness is not a surprise. Of course, we know there's three or four very good teams, but there is not much between the rest."