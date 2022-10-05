M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

After a spell with no news on the takeover front, there was a fresh buzz among Bournemouth fans on Wednesday morning when the news broke – aided by some eagle-eyed fans using flight-tracking apps - that prospective new owner Bill Foley was on board a flight from Las Vegas to Bournemouth, and was due to land at lunchtime.

BBC Radio Solent’s Cherries commentator Kris Temple reports, external that Foley, majority owner of the Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey franchise, will be at Saturday’s home game against Leicester as the deal nears completion.

Although representatives of his consortium have visited the club before, this will be the 77-year-old’s first trip, and he will be watching a team now unbeaten in four games under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil after the goalless draw with Brentford.

While there is inevitably mild frustration among fans that three of those four games have been draws, only one goal has been conceded from open play – with most of the supporters’ ire instead directed towards the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

In each of the past three games, VAR has recommended that the referee visit the pitchside monitor to review a penalty decision. Twice, the on-field official has stuck with their original decision, and once has changed their mind – but each time, the decision has gone against Bournemouth.