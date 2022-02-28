Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Marcelo Bielsa will always have a special place in Leeds’ fans hearts, but the manner of Saturday’s first-half capitulation at home to Tottenham made it clear that something had to give.

Spurs’ 3-0 lead after just 27 minutes at Elland Road was a fair reflection of their dominance as they carved their opponents open time and time again - and with embarrassing ease.

But for a number of smart saves from Illan Meslier either side of half-time, Spurs could have won by six or seven.

Leeds have now conceded 60 league goals this season - five more than bottom club Norwich and double the number of Burnley, who sit just below the West Yorkshire club in the relegation zone. Twenty of those goals have come in February alone.

The only disappointment from Antonio Conte's perspective will be that his team failed to add further gloss to the scoreline after taking such an early three-goal lead.

Tottenham remain firmly in the mix for a top-four finish and with games against Manchester United and West Ham coming up in March, the next few weeks could go a long way to defining their season.