W﻿ho is your Brighton World Cup wildcard?

Lewis DunkGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Brighton player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

S﻿tuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

Lewis Dunk: If there was ever a prime example of someone who won't make the England World Cup squad, it's Dunk. He was picked a few seasons ago, but not since.

However, he is a brilliant defender, captaining his local club. He happens to appear in the box at the right time and few players manage to score once he's there. I cannot understand why he's not in Gareth Southgate's thoughts.

R﻿ead the full piece here