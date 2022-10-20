With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Brighton player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

S﻿tuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Lewis Dunk: If there was ever a prime example of someone who won't make the England World Cup squad, it's Dunk. He was picked a few seasons ago, but not since.

However, he is a brilliant defender, captaining his local club. He happens to appear in the box at the right time and few players manage to score once he's there. I cannot understand why he's not in Gareth Southgate's thoughts.

R﻿ead the full piece here