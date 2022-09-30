Both Hearts and Rangers moved closer to leaders Celtic in the last round of games.

Rangers were made to work for their 2-1 win over Dundee United at Ibrox the day before Celtic fell to a surprise loss at St Mirren, and Hearts left Motherwell with a 3-0 victory, despite being under the cosh for long spells.

Saturday is not only an important match in terms of the league - for both sides it precedes a big European showdown.

Rangers, without a win in two Champions League group outings, travel to take on Liverpool on Tuesday, while Hearts host Fiorentina on Thursday, aiming to extend their two-point lead over the Italians in the Europa Conference League.

Hearts, who are beginning a run of 12 matches over six weeks, will go level with the visitors if they pick up three points but have won just one of their past 16 Premiership matches against Rangers.

However, the Edinburgh side have started the league campaign with three successive home wins and the visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road (1W 1D 1L).

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has enjoyed his tussles with Hearts, winning three league matches by an aggregate score of 10-1 last term before May's Scottish Cup final triumph.

Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos has nine goals in eight meetings with Hearts but is likely to be among the substitutes again after Antonio Colak's double against United took his tally to nine for the season.