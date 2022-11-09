'You can't let those stats slide' - Miller bemoans Dons' away form

A﻿berdeen are destined for a mediocre Premiership season if they can't rectify an away record that "simply not good enough", says Dons legend Willie Miller.

T﻿uesday's defeat at Livingston means the Pittodrie side have just three wins in their last 26 road trips, where they have only one clean sheet in 18.

"Jim Goodwin has brought, particularly at Pittodrie, excitement, goals and results," Miller told BBC Sportsound.

“But away from home you just can’t let those stats slide. You’ve got to ask why they can’t keep clean sheets or get victories awy from home?

“The stats are telling you there’s something wrong – don’t ignore it. They were masters of their own downfall in the first half hour against Livingston – it was dreadful.

"The away form has got to be addressed. If they do that, I’m still hopeful for them in the league. But if the away from doesn’t change it’s looking like an ordinary, run of the mill season. It’s got shades of last season."