Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

In a season during which there hasn’t been much to cheer about for Burnley fans, a ray of sunshine suddenly appears from behind the storm clouds.

Nick Pope has today been recalled to the England side. I can’t lie, I did not see this coming, but I am delighted for him.

After a shaky start to the season - we presume impacted by the recovery process of a major injury and the corresponding lack of sharpness - I honestly thought his England days were up. I did get a little suspicious when Gareth Southgate came to the Leicester game at Turf Moor, but it was never really more than a fleeting “oh wouldn’t that be nice for him”.

But he deserves this. He’s been consistently good in the second half of this season and he’s been keeping clean sheets - his general gameplay supplemented by some spectacular saves.

Going away with his England team-mates and getting some rest from the challenges of the Premier League will also do him a lot of good. We will need his focus in the final games but for now we should all absorb this good news and let him go off and enjoy international football!

Nick Pope v Maxwell Cornet in an international game. This season will be the death of me…