Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before the north London derby with Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He believes his side have “learned the lessons” from the 3-0 defeat in May that cost them a place in the top four: “You take the lesson, learn from it and move on. If you want to get into the Champions League, you have to get through moments where pressure is on and that day we didn’t do it.”

He says Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are all in contention for the game and that “the boys look in good condition”.

On how special a London derby is: “Many things make it special. It’s the nicest game of the season by a mile for the supporters. This is a very special city in a very special country with very passionate fans and a great atmosphere to play in.”

He is not asking striker Gabriel Jesus to cool his temperament, even though a booking would see him suspended for next week’s game with Liverpool: “It’s in his nature. He gets a lot of contact and puts his foot and his body across the line. He’s been a bit unlucky with the bookings and it’s a thin balance.”

He thanked Antonio Conte for saying Arsenal “are better than last season” and praised Spurs: “The team he is building with a clear identity is really impressive. Both teams expect a tough match tomorrow.”

