T﻿ransfer news: Gundogan a target for Galatasaray

Gossip column graphic

Galatasaray are targeting Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31, who has less than a year left on his contract. (Sun)

Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Napoli and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21. (90min)

Manchester City, Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are interested in Celtic and Republic of Ireland Under-19 midfielder Rocco Vata, 17. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

