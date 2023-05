Hibs manager Lee Johnson will select from the squad he had at his disposal for Sunday's defeat by Rangers. Mykola Kukharevych is still missing along with long-term absentees Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring).

Aaron Mooy is still struggling for Celtic and Alistair Johnston has returned to training following a leg knock but will not feature. Cameron Carter-Vickers is out for the season after knee surgery.