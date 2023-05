Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There will be so many duels, all over the pitch.

Dias v Benzema, Walker v Vinicius, Haaland v Rudiger, De Bruyne v Modric, Gundogan v Kroos. The game is too big for it to be decided on one duel alone.

If Haaland starts to get the better of Rudiger, who will come across to help? The same with Walker and Vinicius. It is about being alert to danger or potential problems before they arise.

