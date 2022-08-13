Rangers' stronger squad pays dividends

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

In the early stages of Rangers' 4-0 win over St Johnstone, the game appeared to be following a similar pattern to the home side's opening two victories over Livingston and Kilmarnock, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side labouring to break down a packed defence.

However, once they got their noses in front, the Ibrox side were a different animal.

Van Bronckhorst made four changes, with winger Ryan Kent and defender James Sands missing through injury, and the way they finished with a flourish with two substitutes finding the net showed Rangers' added strength in depth this season.

In summer signing Antonio Colak, in particular, they have found the goal poacher they needed with Alfredo Morelos still viewed short of match fitness following injury.

St Johnstone will look to an early miss by striker Theo Bair at 0-0 - and there were suggestions of offside in Colak's goal - as manager Callum Davidson quickly consigns the experience to history.

Considering they have beaten Rangers only once in 15 meetings and lost in the latest four, anything taken from Ibrox would have been a bonus.