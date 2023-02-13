We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Clive: We played quite well defensively, however we posed no attacking threat. To resolve this I would suggest that Vieira actually starts our best striker, Edouard. When he came on he clearly showed signs of being able to get round people and create chances. Furthermore, as a temporary replacement for Zaha, we should probably put Eze on the left.

Graham: A good team performance for a team stuck in the middle of the league. Once again the lack of a decent centre-forward was obvious to us as fans but not apparently to the board! Unless we find inspiration from someone soon we will be in danger of being involved with the relegation battle. Simply put you don't win unless you score goals!

Vic: As an attacking force we are toothless. We exist on scraps from breaking down opponents' attacks and launching counter-attacks. There is no fluidity from the backline through to midfield to feed strikers. We lack strikers that anticipate and so the whole move usually breaks down.

Paddy: Time for Patrick to go. We are wading in treacle every game! We are heading one way only - that’s down towards the bottom. Every year it’s the same, it’s so boring and disappointing. A change is needed NOW.

Brighton fans

Lisa: Brighton played well and were the better team. That said, it was still a tense game for obvious reasons! Let’s hope the VAR error that probably resulted in a loss of two points isn’t the difference between qualifying for Europe or not!

Monty: I seem to be the only one saying this, but Solly March has to be in the next England squad? He's a constant menace, incredibly hard-working and is now starting to find an end product. Playing better than the likes of Saka and Grealish at the moment. I hope you're watching, Gareth...

Simon Brighton totally silenced the Palace fans for once and dominated from start to finish. The only cheers I heard from them all afternoon were for a terrible VAR decision to rule out a good goal and after Sanchez's catastrophic error.

Ollie: VAR is an absolutely shocking addition to the game, I've said this since the start. How on earth can the officials keep getting away with blatant decisions against not only us but everyone!