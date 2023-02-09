Marco Silva praised his players for their efforts this season so far, but insisted "we haven't achieved anything yet".

Fulham's Portuguese boss watched Wednesday's game at Sunderland from the stands, serving a touchline ban as his side reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2017.

When asked to assess his team's season so far, Silva said: "Of course we are really pleased with it. The players have been brilliant this season so far - and I have to say last season too.

"This kind of mentality, we have to keep creating inside the dressing room, the players have to have the right mindset as well.

"It's not something that comes so easily and this season has been very good work from all the players, and I have to congratulate them.

"Of course, we are pleased with the season so far, but again, we haven't achieved anything yet. We want more. We are a really ambitious club and a group of players and we want more."