'He could've done my running for me' - Brown praises Hatate 'energy'

Which current Celtic stars would Scott Brown love to have played with?

"Definitely Reo [Hatate] in the middle of the park," former skipper Brown said.

"He’s got great energy and the older I got I would’ve loved to have played alongside him so he could do some of my running for me.

"Wee Kyogo always plays with a smile on his face. I just enjoy watching their energy. And Jota seems to be enjoying his football as well.

"It’s good they’ve got that turnaround. The board have backed the manager as well which is fantastic. He’s got the quality and his recruitment has been exceptional so going forward they will have a lot of trust and faith in him."