Manager Eddie Howe said Newcastle United are taking nothing for granted, despite having a top-four finish all but secured.

Thursday's 4-1 win over Everton leaves the Magpies eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Howe said: "It puts us in a lot stronger position. To get six points from Tottenham and Everton is a great return.

"It was always going to be a difficult game for us, but we handled the occasion well in a hostile environment.

"The first goal was going to be crucial. It was probably our best move and it came at a good time for us.

"The confidence was there and it was evident in the second half. Maybe a bit of the edge of the game had gone, but I think we had to earn the right to get to that point because Everton put us under pressure in the first half.

"We know nothing is taken for granted from our perspective."

