'Nothing is taken for granted from our perspective'
Manager Eddie Howe said Newcastle United are taking nothing for granted, despite having a top-four finish all but secured.
Thursday's 4-1 win over Everton leaves the Magpies eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.
Howe said: "It puts us in a lot stronger position. To get six points from Tottenham and Everton is a great return.
"It was always going to be a difficult game for us, but we handled the occasion well in a hostile environment.
"The first goal was going to be crucial. It was probably our best move and it came at a good time for us.
"The confidence was there and it was evident in the second half. Maybe a bit of the edge of the game had gone, but I think we had to earn the right to get to that point because Everton put us under pressure in the first half.
"We know nothing is taken for granted from our perspective."
Did you know?
Newcastle have 62 points from 32 games in the Premier League this season – only in 1995-96 (67) have they ever earned more at the same stage of a campaign.
The Magpies picked up their eighth away win of the season in the Premier League, their most since 2011-12.
Newcastle have scored 10 goals in their past two games, their most in consecutive matches in the Premier League since September 1999.