Former Brighton manager Mark McGhee considers keeping Albion in the Championship in 2005 to be his finest achievement in football.

McGhee joined the Seagulls in October 2003 after they were relegated to League One and he led them to promotion.

The following season they finished 20th, two places above the drop zone.

"I look back at that time fondly," said McGhee. "We had success and everyone was brilliant.

"I still believe that regardless of championships won and anything else I achieved, me helping keeping Brighton in Championship against the odds was me best performance as a manager.

"Given where we were playing, who we were playing against and the number of people watching us, that was incredible."

Brighton were unable to match the feat in the 2005-06 season and were ultimately relegated but McGhee retained his affection for the club and is a current season ticket holder with his youngest son.

Like everyone else, he has been delighted by the progress made this season.

"European football is a fantastic experience for the players and the supporters," said McGhee.

"The first thing my son said to me after the game on Sunday was, 'Can we go to the first away game in Europe? Just book a flight to everywhere!'"

