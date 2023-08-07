Simon Stone, BBC Sport

We are still waiting for the Glazer family to decide what to do.

As it has been since day one, they could either sell the whole thing - to Sheikh Jassim - sell a majority stake - to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group - or keep the club and bring in outside investment.

Having more to spend would not be a bad thing and owner funding does open another door from a Financial Fair Play perspective. Given the timescale though, it will not have an impact in this window.

As for the players, it should have zero impact on them. If it gets blamed, that would appear to be someone looking for an excuse.