Goodwin praises 'exceptional' players after 'reality check'

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the "exceptional" response of his squad after Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Motherwell.

He said: "When you are trying to change things as drastically as we have - we let 15 players go and brought 12 in - these things don't just click overnight.

"For the new players on Saturday, it was just a little bit of a reality check because we have had plenty of plaudits in the games prior to that.

"Sometimes you learn more about people in defeat than you do when you're winning. It's all very easy when things are going well and the atmosphere is bubbly and everybody is high-fiving each other.

"You find out more about personalities when you are up against it and when you have had a bad result.

"The reaction from the players this week has been exceptional, it really has. We spoke about the game on Monday morning for half an hour, we were all in agreement that it wasn't acceptable, that we need to raise the level of performance again and get back to what it was against St Mirren the previous week.

"That's all it is really, there's no panic stations."