Aberdeen v Livingston: Team news

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie is back following a two-game ban but fellow defender Liam Scales misses out as he serves the second game of his suspension because he was ineligible against parent club Celtic last weekend. Connor Barron remains out injured.

Bruce Anderson returns for Livingston and Jamie Brandon could make his comeback following six months out with a groin injury.

Stephane Omeonga is banned after his sending off last weekend and Tom Parkes remains out with a knee injury.