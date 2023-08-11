Long-serving full-back Joel Ward has been named as the new club captain of Crystal Palace, succeeding midfielder Luka Milivojevic, who left Selhurst Park in the summer.

Ward, who is entering his 12th season at Palace, said: "I've been here for a long time and played under some fantastic leaders. I hope I can emulate that while wearing the armband myself."

Manager Roy Hodgson added: "Joel is the ultimate professional. He gives 100% effort both in matches and every day at the training ground.

"I have complete faith in his ability to lead the team and have no hesitation in making Joel club captain, as he has the respect of everyone at the club."