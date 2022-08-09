'Historic milestone' for Ibrox graduates

"A historic milestone" is how Rangers have described three teenagers becoming the first graduates from their girls' academy to be handed professional contracts.

Sixteen-year-old Emma Watson, fellow midfielder Kirsty MacLean and forward Jodi McLeary, both 17, were involved in the first-team's Scottish Women's Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

First-team assistant coach and academy manager Kevin Murphy told the club website that their progression "will inspire players within the younger age groups".