Dons eye Europe after 'tepid' Premiership return

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen made a tepid return to Premiership action at Livingston on Saturday.

Backed by an outstanding 4,000 away supporters, the Dons never got going against a stubborn and well-drilled Livi outfit. Indeed, they failed to register a single shot on target at Almondvale. It was all rather deflating for those who travelled from the north-east.

The problem is that, apart from matches against Celtic, Rangers and in Edinburgh this is the sort of game-plan they will come up against on a regular basis and they will have to find a way to overcome it. Furthermore, the reality was that David Martindale’s team had the chances to win the match.

Next up is a fixture that they have never had a worse run in - Celtic travel to Pittodrie on Sunday. They have gone 21 meetings with the champions without a victory, and they haven’t kept a clean sheet against Celtic at home in almost 22 years.

On the plus side, the draw for the Europa League play-offs has given Aberdeen an almighty chance to mix it with the likes of Liverpool, Roma, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta in the groups.

Mercifully, they wouldn’t have to play more than one of those teams as they’ll all be in pot one, but there’s no doubt it’s a huge incentive for the Dons’ players to eliminate the Swedes Hacken, who they beat under Stephen Glass two years ago or Lithuanians Zalgiris.

Given it could have been Olympiacos, Genk or Slavia Prague, they’ve metaphorically won a watch.

However, the gap in income between the Europa and Conference Leagues is tiny compared to the yawning chasm from the Champions League down so whilst there may be more glamour in the former, the Conference League may provide more winnable matches.

Either way, the Dons still have plenty work to do in the transfer market if they are to be competitive in whichever they land in.