Your thoughts on Sunday's game

We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Newcastle and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Katie: A fantastic performance, full of heart and resilience but also real quality throughout the team. The first-half misses were a concern, we need to sign a quality finisher, but the passion saw us through. Onwards and upwards!

Richard: Dan Burn is black and white through and through. That gives him an extra yard after 93 minutes but it can also be the thing that gets him a yellow card when his passion is engaged. Watching him tackle Rashford and then shout towards the fans afterwards made me want to put him on the back of my Toon shirt. Essentially, he’s one of us!

Chris W: Top performance, one of the best of the season. Controlled the game throughout, Pope never really threatened. Should have won by more, 4-0 would have been fair. Real chance of top four, but need to beat West Ham on Wednesday.

Simon: This has been our best performance of the season. A great team win, they are playing good pressing play with everyone taking responsibility for every aspect of the game. In all areas - the energy, passion and commitment is second to none. All this comes from a great manager and coaching staff. This game was a pleasure to watch.

Neil: Outstanding performance given the opposition, the best performance this season. Kept up the intensity for the whole game and that takes some doing.

Manchester United fans

Pete: We were too slow to the second ball. Passing was not up to scratch in the final third, Rashford and Sancho must have made more bad passes than good. Defending was too panicked. Very sad to see.

Neil R: Worrying again for United. The football is poor and not even doing the simple things well. Problems all over the park and not new problems. Every loss feels vaguely familiar.

Rodney: Manchester United were poorly prepared - they produced nothing in attack, Ten Hag must take the blame. Ten Hag should have substituted McTominay and Weghorst at half-time! No midfield, with poor passing and possession and then those weird second-half substitutions baffled me which ultimately led to a predictable Newcastle win.

Birju: Newcastle deserved to win, we looked flat and subdued throughout and quite tired. I wonder if Erik ten Hag trusts his squad. After we beat Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg he still started his strongest XI. We need to rest players when we can, and we need to use the whole squad, otherwise we'll put in performances like this one.

Mark: Terrible sums it up. First real mistakes by Ten Hag that were noticeable but knew why he did it. To be fair even in the final and the recent cup games they have got away with below-par performances. We will see if they bounce back on Wednesday.