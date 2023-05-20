Former Premier League striker Glenn Murray says Manchester City's title-winning group are better than the Manchester United treble-winning side of 1999.

Asked about the better outfit on BBC Radio 5 Live, Murray said: "Yes they are. And I say that reluctantly as I was United fan as a kid. That generation, I looked up to and it seems that feat would never be repeated.

"But this City team are deadly. They beat people and move on. They are an emotionless winning machine. Nothing bothers them.

"I heard an interview with Noel Gallagher, he bounced into the dressing room after the Real Madrid game and said it was dead. He was like ‘lads you’re in the Champions League final’ but they said ’yeah but Noel we have won nothing yet’.

"They were thinking what’s next, let’s win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. That’s when they will put their feet up and enjoy themselves when they have proved that they are what most people think they are and that’s one of the best club sides we have ever seen.

"They are just so adaptable, they go from a four to a three into a two then the speed of Kyle Walker and how good he has been. They are just incredible. It is coming to that point where you are lost for words.

"It was Arsenal’s title but City just ticked wins off. I just think at the business end of the season they slip it into third and left everyone for dead and I expect them to win the treble."