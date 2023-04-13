Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Elbowing incidents aside, Andy Robertson is a player who proves week in week out that he has the mental and physical toughness to match.

Despite not being the most imposing in stature, Robertson is usually the first to the scene when it comes to protecting his team-mates or riling up the opposition fans and players - you only have to ask Jordan Pickford about that.

Mentally, too, he shows his toughness time again by raising the standards and intensity on the pitch. It is when form takes a downturn that his leadership qualities shine through.

He's the first name on the team sheet against the big rivals and always brings the needle when it matters.

Tell us your selection for Liverpool's toughest player