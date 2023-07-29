Boyle 'chomping at the bit' after return from long-term injury

Martin Boyle insists he is feeling "strong and confident" after playing his first Hibernian match since October last year.

The 30-year-old winger managed the first 45 minutes of a 3-0 friendly loss to Blackpool and told HibsTV: "First of all it is good to be back.

"It is a relief for myself as it has been a long 10 months. It was a long rehabilitation process, I had to stay patient when I began to come back to fitness.

"I gave up my summer to work hard and get myself into this position so I am delighted to get some minutes under my belts today, and hopefully I kick on from this.

"Everything feels good, the physios have done great, the strength and conditioning coach has been brilliant with me and I feel strong and confident about everything right now.

"I am chomping at the bit to play. I obviously need to get more minutes under my belt but I need to be patient. I will see how I hold up recovery-wise and hopefully, I can be back playing competitively over the next few weeks."