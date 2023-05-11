Aston Villa's biggest disappointment this season

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

It has to be Steven Gerrard.

Promising so much in pre-season, especially after signing Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara. Bullish talk about being ruthless in games and pushing for Europe had Villa fans hoping for a really successful season.

However, from the first game of the season (a 2-0 defeat by Bournemouth), it was clear things weren't going to plan.

Reported fallouts with players, a poorly handled change of captaincy and injuries to key men - not to mention some extremely poor results - left Gerrard in an untenable position, and it was following a 3-0 defeat by Fulham that the board made its move.

Cue Unai Emery and the change has been nothing short of remarkable. The major disappointment for Villa supporters is that Emery wasn't brought in sooner.

