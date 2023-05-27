Michail Antonio says he "expects better" from himself as he reflects on his eighth season at West Ham.

The 33-year-old is the Hammers' top scorer with 14 in 2022-23, but has battled lean patches in front of goal and faced spells out of the side.

With a Europa Conference League final on the horizon, he branded his own performances as "all right" on the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"It's been one of the seasons for me," he said. "At the beginning, it was up and down and I could have left in January. I didn't.

"I've scored a couple of goals and we've managed to get to the Europa Conference final. We didn't get relegated.

"But I don't think I've scored enough goals. I expect better for myself - I wanted five or six more goals in the Premier League, and obviously not to be in the relegation scrap."

Antonio was also reminded of his pre-season prediction for West Ham to make the Europa League.

He had meant via league position, but was very satisfied to remind co-host Callum Wilson that "we are still in there - win the final and we're there".

