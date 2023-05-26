'Fans may not want to hear it, but players were in tears'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wants his players to go down fighting after revealing some were left in tears by the midweek defeat to Kilmarnock that has left the club on the brink of relegation.

"There are some very good players within the group, they haven’t quite lived up to their expectations this season," said Goodwin.

"Some of them were in tears the other night, I know maybe the supporters won't want to hear that, but there is nobody walking away from Dundee United satisfied with what has happened this season.

"They owe it to themselves, their families and the supporters to give absolutely everything on Sunday in order for us to get a positive result."

United round off their campaign at Motherwell where they need victory as well as Kilmarnock to beat Ross County and an eight-goal swing.

"We would need to go and score a hell of a lot of goals and hope that Kilmarnock do similar to Ross County," said Goodwin.

"There is a 1% chance possibly, but we know how difficult that task is going to be. You are hoping for a hell of a lot of things to fall in to place but we have to give a good account of ourselves as a group and not go to Motherwell on Sunday and be waving the white flags."