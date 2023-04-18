Leicester have need the "lift" that Dean Smith and his coaching team have brought to the club, according to The Telegraph's football reporter John Percy.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, he said: "We've been there most weeks, the place has needed a lift and there's not been many smiles, there has just been a sort of negative atmosphere around the club all season.

"Seeing Craig Shakespeare walk past - he knows the club, he knows the squad, he knows the players and then there's obviously John Terry.

"He's a real authority figure. He's got leadership, he's got experience. If you're Jamie Vardy or Youri Tielemans, whatever stage you're at in your career, you look at the John Terry and you think 'he's been there, done it, what he says I've got to listen to.'"

Despite losing 3-1 to title chasing Manchester City in Smith's first game in charge, there were positives to take from the second half performance and Percy believes the interim manager will benefit the side in the relegation fight.

"Dean Smith's been here many times before," said Percy.

"The thing about Dean is he always stays level headed. Even if it's beating Man City 3-0, he would have stayed exactly the same as if they'd lost eight or nine.

"He's just very level headed and calm and this is just what it needs at the moment. I think that picture of Dean Smith and Youri Tielemans - of them smiling at the training ground - that was just a real lift for the season.

"We've just not seen any of that this season. It's just been morbid and down into the ground - this isn't good, that's not good, what's going to happen?

"It's seven to eight games left, they've just got to go give it a go now."

Listen to the podcast here