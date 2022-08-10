We asked what you made of Manchester United's U-turn on Marko Arnautovic and their transfer policy overall.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Steve: Arnautovic would have been the second nail in Erik ten Hag's coffin, the first being Brighton.

Rob: If the manager wanted Arnautovic, and only wants the 'right' type of players, then he should be able to get who he wants. Listening to whining fans and past-it pundits is dangerous territory.

John: There is a basic problem with Man Utd transfer system and it has been poor since Sir Alex Ferguson left. They are streets behind other clubs and it needs a complete overhaul.

Peter: What on earth were United thinking about looking at Arnautovic? It really smacks of desperation. They could do no worse if they went for Mitrovic from Fulham. The transfer policy at Old Trafford is shocking and I don’t think it will get any better until the Glazers go.

Steve: Unfortunately the reality at the moment is top players are reluctant to move to United, so the club has to look at young players or those past their best.