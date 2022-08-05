New Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella is looking forward to getting going at Stamford Bridge after his big-money move from Brighton.

"I’m really happy. It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team," the Spaniard said.

Blues chairman Todd Boehly said: "Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season.

"We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea."