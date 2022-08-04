Poland international Michal Karbownik has joined Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for the season.

The 21-year-old spent last campaign at Olympiakos, making nine first-team appearances.

He joined Brighton in October 2020 from Legia Warsaw but has only made two appearances for Graham Potter's senior side.

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said: "This is another opportunity for him to gain some vital first-team experience.

"He is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and we will watch his progress in Germany closely."

Karbownik has three international caps for Poland but has not been selected for his country for two years.