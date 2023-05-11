The Football Association is providing 120 coaches to transport fans of Manchester City and Manchester United to and from the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Planned rail strikes on Saturday, 3 June mean no train services will be running between Manchester and London on the day of the showpiece.

There will be 60 coaches provided for each team for supporters with a valid matchday ticket bought via their club. Travel will cost £60 for adults and £55 for juniors.

Both clubs have also confirmed they will offer subsidised coach travel at a cost of £50 for adults and £40 for juniors.

Tom Legg, the FA's head of external operations, said: "We have worked closely with both clubs and travel operators to put in place alternative options for supporters coming to Wembley Stadium for the showpiece event of the season.

"We would urge anyone travelling to the game to plan their journey well in advance and to consider the options in place to support them."