Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Wolves just don't score. They create numerous opportunities and have some talented players, I don't know how long we have said this about them but it is just that finishing touch.

Because of that, I think they might come a cropper against Newcastle, who were absolutely brilliant against Manchester City in the 3-3 draw at St James' Park last weekend.

The way they played, the way they got bodies forward and the way they attacked with real confidence, I am going to go for Newcastle.

Ross' prediction: 1-2

I picked a Newcastle 2-1 win but then asked Matty [Healy, The 1975 singer] anyway because he is a big Newcastle fan. Without prompting, he said: '2-1 to Newcastle, but Wolves will score first and Newcastle will come back from behind'. That's the only prediction which has been corroborated!

