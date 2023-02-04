Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose at Molineux: "Very few Wolves fans would have looked at this fixture at the start of the season and think it would produce arguably their most comfortable win of the campaign.

"That, however, was the case as they produced a near perfect display to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

"In a short space of time Julen Lopetegui has turned a side that looked certain to the drop into one that should soon be looking up the table rather than down as this big three points moved them out of the bottom three and up to 15th.

"There's a long way to go but the signs are promising that Lopetegui will lead Wolves away from danger."