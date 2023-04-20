O’Neil said there are no new injury concerns and is "hopeful" Matias Vina will make the weekend. He added that David Brooks will have "some involvement" next week as he continues to come back to full fitness.

Asked about squad depth, he said: "To be able to bring Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith on at the weekend shows the bench is strong and we are able to make changes. At this moment in time the squad is in a really good place."

On the game against West Ham he said it "will be a tough test" with their players "used to playing in big matches" and capable of causing Bournemouth problems.

He added: "No change in our approach, it is just about being the best version of ourselves and in recent weeks that is enough to come out on the right side."

On West Ham’s European involvement on Thursday O’Neil says he doesn’t think "this will help us gain an advantage" and his side "will be prepared for the best version of West Ham".