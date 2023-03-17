'I'm not going to shy away' - Birighitti

Dundee United goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by manager Jim Goodwin after he was given back the gloves.

Birighitti was dropped from the starting XI for Liam Fox's final game in charge, following a dreadful error in the defeat to St Johnstone, and was benched in the 4-0 loss to Ross County, but has started United's last two league games.

“From my experience so far, it’s a brutal league," Birighitti said. "It’s very physical. You don’t have time to think about making decisions on the field.

“I’m not going to shy away, I had a tough start to life in Scotland, but it’s always nice to have the backing from the manager. It’s up to me to repay that faith and put in performances that can help the team.

“I am working hard day in, day out to rectify those little mistakes that have creeped into my game.

“For me, it’s simple, it’s working hard, coming into training day in, day out trying to be the best version of yourself. That’s the only way you are going to reap rewards.”

Birighitti believes he can cope with the pressure as the Tannadice club seek to avoid relegation this season.

“Obviously criticism is part and parcel of being a footballer,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of outside noise and I’m experienced enough to know how to deal with that sort of stuff.

“I have good people around me and a good manager that backs me. I want to repay that faith to the manager because he is a fantastic guy and a fantastic coach and the lads are enjoying working with him.”