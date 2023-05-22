Your thoughts on Sunday's game

We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Brighton and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Paul: Do we have to still do this? Poor, no fight and no competitive edge! The end of the season cannot come soon enough I’m afraid! A disastrous campaign where not one of these players have had shown any fight or desire whatsoever!

Darren: Don't think any words could sum up this useless, no passion and no fight team. I am actually ashamed to be a supporter, if they carry on playing like they do then they certainly won't bounce back next season. A whole new structure needs to be put in place for any hope, the team and board have let so many people down. New team with new hope is the only way!

Steve: I feel that the players have been a case of mismanagement all season with too many changes. I feel as a loyal supporter of 50 plus years this board has not learnt anything with the choices of managers so I think a great number of supporters would say that there are more experienced coaches out there than Russell Martin!

Laurence: Time for a massive team overhaul. There are too many players are not Premier League level and Championship at best. I can see the Saints becoming a bit of a Norwich - up and down (assuming they go up).