Manchester United go into Saturday's fixture against Bournmouth knowing that three points would be a massive step towards Champions League qualification for next season.

Despite their fourth-placed position, boss Erik Ten Hag maintained that his side must not get ahead of themselves.

"It's first of all important to get into the Champions League," he said. "I don't think today about that standard, I look at the next game.

"That's Bournemouth and we have to get in the Champions League.

"We have everything in our hands so we have to focus on the game and the games coming up. The first game is the most important."

Ten Hag has said "well done" to the Cherries for ensuring their Premier League safety, ahead of United's clash with the Cherries on Saturday.

Gary O'Neil successfully guided Bournemouth from the relegation battle to now be sitting 14th, with 39 points to their name.

When asked about the Cherries' turnaround this term, Ten Hag said: "As far as I can see, I think that it is a really brilliant as a club, Bournemouth.

"Already three games before the end of the season they are definitely safe for next season in the Premier League.

"I think it's a great performance from them and they are a good team [with] a good structure in the team. You can see clear patterns [in their play]."