Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

The date is 07/03/22 and Wesley Fofana has just signed a new contract at Leicester City, which will tie him down for five years. His future felt relatively secure.

"I love everything about the club. I love the city, I love the fans," he said in a statement on the Leicester City website. The same club was key in supporting a rigorous rehabilitation programme and schedule following Fofana’s horror injury at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Fast forward less than six months and the saga surrounding his future appears to be reaching boiling point.

Leicester are standing firm on their price tag on the French defender, who’s been tipped to go on to become one of the best defenders in the world.

Two bids have arrived from Chelsea, both well "under the valuation" according to Brendan Rodgers, who is obviously keen to hold on to his defensive jewel.

Leicester will only justify allowing Fofana to leave, if it's for a world-record fee. That would mean in excess of the £80m Manchester United paid the Foxes for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Despite various reports, Leicester are not in financial trouble. Simply, the club are working to a sustainable model and need to offload squad players to make room for incomings. That is directed at players like Vestergaard and Soumare, the latter of which is edging towards an exit.

But talk of Fofana not being happy with that shouldn’t come as a surprise to City fans. It is a behaviour, after all, that he sported at St Etienne to try to force a move to the Foxes.

His following of potential suitors and their players on social media, talk of being unhappy et al - all old tricks.

But with the end of the window edging closer and talk of unrest, this saga looks to be coming to a close....one way, or another.