United We Stand editor Andy Mitten hopes the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool was "so bad good can come from it".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a horrendous result, absolutely horrendous. I couldn’t see that coming.

"I knew it would be difficult to go to Anfield. They’ve had a poor season and were 10 points behind Manchester United going into that game. I was very surprised when United won against Liverpool in August at Old Trafford. That was Ten Hag’s first win and that really got United’s season going and it has been a good season.

"I get that everyone is absolutely fuming now. I walked out of the away end last season after the 4-0 and thought 'it can’t get any worse than this', but it has done.

"I remember leaving Anfield in 1992 when United effectively lost the league there and I never thought it would get worse than that. That cost Manchester United the league on that day back in ’92. Today didn’t.

"I know there is a lot of emotion at the minute but United are still looking very comfortable in third, they are seven points clear of Liverpool – not a chance I would have seen that at the start of the season. Won the League Cup, still in the FA Cup, still in the Europa League.

"Those players looked tired. It completely fell apart in the second half and it couldn’t have happened against a worse team. It’s a shocker of a day, but I still think Erik ten Hag is doing a good job and hopefully the result is so bad good can come from it and Manchester United can get back to being what Jurgen Klopp described as a results machine."

