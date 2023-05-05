Alexis Mac Allister says confidence is high among Brighton's players after their "special" win over Manchester United.

The Argentina midfielder, who now has 11 goals for the season, said his 99th minute penalty against Erik ten Hag's side will live long in the memory.

Reflecting on the game, he told BBC Radio Sussex: "So special for the team and for the fans. It was an amazing win and something unforgettable.

"We know that it is the end of the season and the last couple of games will be very important for us. These three points are very important and the way we are playing is very important because we feel very good so we will do our best to finish as high as we can."

On the psychological boost of moving above Tottenham and Aston Villa even though Brighton have games in hand, he added: "It’s so important.

"We have to think in ourselves and not look at other teams. If we play the way we play we will have big chances to fight for a European spot and that has to be our aim."

World Cup winner Mac Allister was asked about Argentina youngster Facundo Buonanotte, who has started two of Brighton's last three games.

He said: "Facu is a fantastic player and a fantastic guy. He is a little bit upset because he had the opportunity to go to the [Under-20] World Cup and Brighton decided not to let him go. So I was a little bit sad for him.

"But he showed he has the opportunity and character to play here. He will be an important player for this club and I’m sure he will work very hard to get into the team."