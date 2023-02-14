'Burrows appointment welcome, but how will it affect manager hunt?'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

With no Scottish Cup tie over the weekend, one could be forgiven for thinking all would remain quiet at Aberdeen.

That was certainly the plan until the surprise announcement last Wednesday that Alan Burrows would be joining the Dons as their new CEO at the end of the month.

In the main, this appears to be a positive development and an appointment from Dave Cormack that makes a lot of sense. Theoretically, it will allow Cormack to step back into an ‘absent chairman’ type role, safe in the knowledge the day-to-day running of the club is being looked after in Aberdeen.

Burrows comes armed with an impressive track record from his time at Motherwell, specifically in relation to their work off the field.

There remains some question marks, rightly, around his recruitment of managers (in particular) at Motherwell in recent seasons, but it is clear he will have an entirely different level of resources to play with at Aberdeen.

What does Burrows' appointment mean for the Dons’ hunt for a new manager? One school of thought would be it points to Barry Robson being given longer in interim charge.

One would imagine Burrows will want to get his feet under the desk and understand the people who will report to him on a day-to-day level and what their future involvement looks like – this would include the director of football Steven Gunn who, theoretically, would be charged with identifying a new manager in the first instance.

Does Burrows decide to shuffle the deck beneath him or does everyone start with a clean slate?

Regardless, it would seem daft to think the club appoints a new man without the blessing and involvement of the CEO who, ultimately, will be measured by his success in making Aberdeen a force to be reckoned with again on the Scottish scene.

On the pitch, all eyes turn to Saturday as the Dons face the unenviable task of becoming the first Scottish team to win at Celtic Park since St Mirren (ironically managed by Jim Goodwin) in late January 2021.

Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald will be required to marshall the defence with both Liam Scales & Ross McCrorie absent. It’ll be interesting to see how Robson approaches this one as he looks to build on the 3-1 win over Motherwell last time out.